7,402 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,402 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 804,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,567. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

