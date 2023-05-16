8,217 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

