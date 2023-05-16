875 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VOO traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.91. The company had a trading volume of 564,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,578. The stock has a market cap of $287.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.