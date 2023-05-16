875 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.91. The company had a trading volume of 564,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,578. The stock has a market cap of $287.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

