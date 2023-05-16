945,856 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 945,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,371,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.30% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.