Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $43.79 million and $1.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.