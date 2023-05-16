AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

ABBV traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,522. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.