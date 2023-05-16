AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $144.30. 1,606,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,320. The company has a market capitalization of $254.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

