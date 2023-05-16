ABCMETA One Day Volume Tops $900.91 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $900.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,991.44 or 1.00053623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002082 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $869.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

