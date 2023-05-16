ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $988.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.34 or 1.00038255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002082 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $869.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

