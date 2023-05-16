Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 252,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,889. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.