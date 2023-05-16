abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $120,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

