abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,098 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. abrdn plc owned 0.55% of Emerson Electric worth $311,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 537,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,177. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

