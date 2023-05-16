abrdn plc Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

abrdn plc raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.27% of NICE worth $155,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.66. 218,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,425. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

