abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $381,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,952,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,924. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.