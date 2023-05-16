abrdn plc Has $235.86 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,195 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $235,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.42. 877,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,890. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $224.32 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

