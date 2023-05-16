abrdn plc Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,405 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.58% of Royalty Pharma worth $139,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 466,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,332. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

