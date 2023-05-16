abrdn plc Purchases 28,573 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.50% of Waste Connections worth $170,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.21. 139,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

