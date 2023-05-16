abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
abrdn Property Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.17 ($0.64). 737,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market cap of £195.07 million, a P/E ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.53.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
