abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

abrdn Property Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.17 ($0.64). 737,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market cap of £195.07 million, a P/E ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.53.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

