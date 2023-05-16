Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Acerinox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

