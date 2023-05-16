Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.