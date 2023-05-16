Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 230,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 925,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $877.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares in the company, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

