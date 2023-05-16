Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.77. 574,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,463. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

