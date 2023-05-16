Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 71,400 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 401,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

