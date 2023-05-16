Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 71,400 Shares

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGEGet Rating) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 401,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.