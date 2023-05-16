Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
NYSE AJRD opened at $56.17 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
See Also
