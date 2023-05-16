Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,109 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 379,053 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

