Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.82% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

