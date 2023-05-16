Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.82% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.