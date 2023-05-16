AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 377,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,623,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

