Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 293 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $102.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.