Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
ALD Stock Performance
Shares of ALLDF opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. ALD has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $14.84.
About ALD
