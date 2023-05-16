Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALLDF opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. ALD has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $14.84.

About ALD

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

