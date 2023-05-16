AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Comparison

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianceBernstein
|$287.53 million
|13.45
|$274.17 million
|$2.43
|14.02
|Brookfield Asset Management
|$3.59 billion
|3.64
|$659.88 million
|$1.60
|19.80
Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianceBernstein
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Brookfield Asset Management
|1
|2
|4
|1
|2.63
AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianceBernstein
|6.44%
|15.96%
|15.06%
|Brookfield Asset Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Brookfield Asset Management beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
