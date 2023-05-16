AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Comparison

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $287.53 million 13.45 $274.17 million $2.43 14.02 Brookfield Asset Management $3.59 billion 3.64 $659.88 million $1.60 19.80

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. AllianceBernstein pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 3 2 0 2.40 Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 4 1 2.63

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.44% 15.96% 15.06% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

