Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,035. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

