AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.85

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.85 and last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 177110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.
ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.89.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.74%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
