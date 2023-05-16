Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The asset manager reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
