Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 793.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.