Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $833.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 88.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.