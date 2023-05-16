Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.08. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 305,067 shares.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 88.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Price Performance

About Altus Power

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

