American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. 615,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.