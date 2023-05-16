American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 295,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,358,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.