AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 3.5% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AME traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $144.35. 341,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

