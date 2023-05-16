Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (AC, AEE, AFRM, AIRG, AKRO, AKU, AMPS, APLD, APR.UN, ARESF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 16th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$25.75 to C$23.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $91.00 to $87.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $0.50 to $0.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.70 to $5.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$147.00 to C$139.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$139.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $52.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $37.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $1.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.50 to C$55.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $4.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$63.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$4.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.40. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $76.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $19.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$2,950.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,100.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$2,750.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $420.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $52.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$0.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.70 to C$3.35. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $46.00 to $45.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $10.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$775.00 to C$875.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$7.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$52.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $47.00.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $298.00 to $305.00.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $76.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$229.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $5.25 to $4.75.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $19.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $113.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $277.00 to $257.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $96.00 to $102.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$20.75 to C$21.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from $47.00 to $38.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$116.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$110.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$14.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.75 to C$42.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $5.50 to $7.00.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $8.00.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$90.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$81.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $25.00 to $16.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $10.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$121.00.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.75 to C$19.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.25 to C$18.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$25.25 to C$23.50.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.45.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $77.00 to $76.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $11.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $218.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$12.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $890.00 to $980.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $81.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $33.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$59.50 to C$60.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $223.00 to $219.00.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $87.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50.

