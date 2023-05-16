Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $88.13

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

