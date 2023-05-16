Analyzing REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Osiris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $109.64 million 7.82 -$280.32 million ($6.24) -3.16 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and Osiris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.84%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -246.50% -49.69% -31.63% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

