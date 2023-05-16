AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.16.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $22,503,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

