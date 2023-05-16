Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $264.43 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $264.43 million and $35.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02644392 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $106,593,720.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

