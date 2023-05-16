Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AIV stock remained flat at $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 123,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
