Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock remained flat at $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 123,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,319,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

