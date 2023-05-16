Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.70 to $5.50. The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 78340539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,945,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,953,799.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $269,400. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

