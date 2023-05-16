ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.38.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

