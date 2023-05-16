Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ARCO opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

