Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 453,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

