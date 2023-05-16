Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 453,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Arcosa Stock Performance
Arcosa stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
