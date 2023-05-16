Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 2,094,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

